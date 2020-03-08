Telangana

Outstanding public debt close to 2.3 lakh crore

Telangana far ahead of national average in per capita income

The outstanding public debt at the end of the financial year 2020-21 has been pegged at ₹ 2.29 lakh crore.

This is ₹ 30,100 crore higher than the previous year’s public debt of ₹ 1.99 lakh crore and constitutes 20.74 % of the State GSDP. The public debt outstanding was 20.55 % of the GSDP according to the revised estimates of the financial year 2019-20.

Given the population figure of around 3.7 crore, the per capita debt would amount to little over ₹ 61,000 crore by the end of the next financial year.

According to the budget estimates, the State kept the option of raising ₹ 35,500 crore as public debt and this component was included in the capital receipts. Of this, ₹ 34,000 crore was planned through open market loans, ₹ 1,000 crore as other loans, ₹ 400 crore as loans from the Central government and another ₹ 100 crore as floating debt.

In addition, the total tentative risk weighted outstanding guarantees stood at ₹ 40,241.32 crore with guarantees to the irrigation sector constituting ₹ 22,380 crore and Mission Bhagiratha accounting to ₹ 12,010 crore while guarantees to others were pegged at ₹ 5,849.98 crore. The public debt repayment during the next fiscal is projected to be ₹ 6,521 crore.

The State, however, performed well in terms of per capita income. The State’s per capita income during the current fiscal was pegged at ₹ 2.28 lakh as against the national average of ₹ 1.35 lakh. Telangana was far ahead of the national average with the difference between the two exceeding ₹ 90,000.

