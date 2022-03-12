Outsourced workers have nothing to rejoice about

KCR urged to regularise services of outsourced employees

There is one section of work force in government offices and public sector institutions which can not be part of the celebrations post the announcement by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao about recruitment for thousands of posts, and regularisation of contract employees.

Mr. Rao announced filling up of 80,039 regular posts in various departments, and regularisation of the services of 11,103 employees working on contractual basis for several years. However, there has not been any word with regard to the workers recruited through outsourcing agencies.

Existence of such a model of recruitment is a blot on human rights history, says founder-president of Telangana Contract & Outsourcing Employees Association J. Praveen.

While thanking the Chief Minister profusely for regularising the contract employees, Mr. Praveen says the outsourcing system should be abolished throughout the country as it is demeaning to education and skill set acquired by workers.

“There are highly educated persons employed in jobs much lower than their profile. They are paid subsistence salaries and have to put up with shabby treatment from higher authorities as they fear for job security. This amounts to dismantling of the country’s human resources,” Mr. Praveen says.

On behalf of the association, he requested abolition of outsourcing agencies, equal pay for equal work, and job security for outsourced employees. He also sought several workers under the Fixed Tenure Employment in MEPMA, Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of GHMC, NREGS, and SERP be regularised, on par with the contract employees.

“What the Chief Minister has done is the best thing to have happened to contract employees. We are hopeful of drawing his attention to the plight of the outsourcing workers too,” he said.