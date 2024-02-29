ADVERTISEMENT

Outsourced worker’s daughter secures four government jobs, felicitated

February 29, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt on Thursday felicitated K Shruthi of Khammam who secured four government jobs by excelling in various recruitment exams.

Shruthi’s mother Pullamma is an outsourced worker at the District Police Training Centre and her father is a painter, sources said.

She secured four government jobs – excise constable, librarian in Gurukul school, extension officer in Women Development and Child Welfare Department, and lecturer in Gurukul Degree College in recent weeks.

She met the Police Commissioner along with her parents at his chambers here on Thursday.

The police commissioner appreciated her perseverance and remarkable accomplishment in pursuit of career opportunities.

