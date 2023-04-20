Outsourced staff of Gandhi hospital want govt. to retain them

April 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Outsourced staff of Gandhi Hospital, who had extended services during COVID-19 pandemic, appealed to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to urge the government to retain them. They met Mr. Sanjay Kumar at the party office here on Thursday and told him that they risked their lives by working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government, however, terminated their services last month saying they were no longer required. The staff said the decision threw 244 families to the street. The BJP State president promised them to take up the matter with the government.