HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Outsourced employees’ JAC seeks regularisation, scrapping of agency system

August 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Outsourced employees’ JAC holding a meeting on their problems in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Outsourced employees’ JAC holding a meeting on their problems in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana State Outsourced Employees’ Joint Action Committee has requested the State Government to scrap the contract/outsourced employment system as the agencies have been exploiting the employees by taking a cut in the salaries paid to them. The JAC has also urged the government to regularise the outsourced employees in all departments.

At a meeting convened by the JAC here on Sunday, a large number of outsourced employees from across the State participated. JAC leaders P. Laxmaiah, K. Santosh, Vinod, Arun Kumar, Narayana and Bindu said the agencies were paying paltry wages once in three to four months and several outsourced employees had committed suicide due to the exploitation by the agencies. Sometimes, they were not paid wages even for a stretch of 6-7 months.

Stating that there were about 2.5 lakh outsourced and contract employees in the State, they requested the government to regularise at least those who had put in three years of service and implement pay scale and other benefits to them as they work on a par with regular employees. Seeking an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of outsourced employees who had committed suicide, the JAC leaders said an eligible member of their families be provided employment on compassionate grounds.

They pointed out that the State Government had also removed several outsourced employees from work recently to accommodate the village revenue assistants in several departments. They explained that unable to eke out a proper living with low wages and the agencies’ exploitation by taking a cut in the wages, several employees had ended lives.

The JAC leaders alleged that the services of outsourced staff were not being renewed for months together after the expiry of the contract period of the agencies. The amount of ESI, and PF for the period of delay in renewing the services was not being credited to the two organisations, denying the due benefits to the employees, they pointed out.

Further, they alleged that the agencies mostly run by politicians were removing several employees working for long indiscriminately and taking in new personnel by collecting bribe from them.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.