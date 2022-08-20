Outreach programme for pharma industries held

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 20, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The way forward for the pharma industry is by means of value creation and innovation as well as overcoming imports, industry experts said.

They were speaking at the outreach programme on Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industries Scheme in MSME Sector at NIPER.

Addressing the gathering, R.K. Agarwal, president, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India’, traced the growth of the pharma industry in India from the 1960s to the present and said that successive governments had helped the country to reach where it stood now. He underscored that India not only catered to its own population but took care of the healthcare needs in terms of drugs supply to 200 countries, and volume-wise stands at the third position in the world.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan offered to help the BDMAI map important industry clusters and expressed confidence that eventually pharma units would invariably move out to the Pharma City.

Health Secrerary S.A.M. Rizvi, NIPER Director Shahi Bala Singh and others also spoke.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app