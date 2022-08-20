Outreach programme for pharma industries held

ADVERTISEMENT

The way forward for the pharma industry is by means of value creation and innovation as well as overcoming imports, industry experts said.

They were speaking at the outreach programme on Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industries Scheme in MSME Sector at NIPER.

Addressing the gathering, R.K. Agarwal, president, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India’, traced the growth of the pharma industry in India from the 1960s to the present and said that successive governments had helped the country to reach where it stood now. He underscored that India not only catered to its own population but took care of the healthcare needs in terms of drugs supply to 200 countries, and volume-wise stands at the third position in the world.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan offered to help the BDMAI map important industry clusters and expressed confidence that eventually pharma units would invariably move out to the Pharma City.

Health Secrerary S.A.M. Rizvi, NIPER Director Shahi Bala Singh and others also spoke.