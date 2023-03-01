March 01, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The alleged suicide by Sathwik, a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi here, has sent shockwaves throughout the local community and the student bodies, with many expressing outrage at the “callous” behaviour of the college lecturers. Several students have come forward with stories of similar harassment, highlighting the urgent need for reforms in the education system to ensure that no student ever has to suffer like Sathwik.

Sathwik’s uncle said that the college management had not taken the responsibility of the student. “Nobody bothered to look for him when the students at the hostel told them that he was missing. Even to shift him to the hospital, they had to hitchhike a ride from a passerby. This is the situation of the management in this college,” said his uncle.

“With an aim of their students scoring high scores in examinations, they have been pressuring us in the college. Sathwik was clearly depressed due to the humiliation he faced and had also distanced himself from us,” said one of his friends and classmate.

Protests

A protest was staged on the college premises by students and Sathwik’s family, demanding justice against the alleged cruelty by the teaching staff. Sources said that Acharya, a teaching staff at the college, used to often pull him up and humiliate him in front of others by branding him as ‘failure’. His parents claimed that they even asked the staff not to hurt him after he complained about the torture, but in vain.

Activists from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also staged a protest at the Intermediate Board, Nampally, on Wednesday against Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narsingi branch. They demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the death of Sathwik due to alleged pressure from the management. They also demanded that criminal cases be registered against the owners and that the recognition of the college cancelled. The police placed them under preventive arrest while they tried to enter the Board office.

Following the incident, a few videos shot by students of the college came to light on social media showing how the students were being beaten up on the campus. “This is how cruel corporate chaitanya college staff was being with students pls banned chaithanya institution ktr sir..Before 15 days in peerzadiguda campus a girl student got sucide,now narsingi campus student sathwik got sucide.. @KTRBRS @kcr @SabithaindraTRS” (sic) said a user on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Sabita Reddy said that her department would inquire into the incident even as members of various student unions protested at the college, prompting the police to intervene and remove them from the area.

Fourth incident

This is the fourth student suicide in the recent times. On February 22, Dr. Dharavath Preethi, 26, a first-year postgraduate student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal allegedly attempted suicide following harassment and was declared dead at NIMS on February 26. On February 25, Dasari Harsha, 22, a final-year MBBS student in Nizamabad was found dead after he allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room. On February 27, Rakshita, an engineering student in Warangal died by suicide allegedly after a male friend shared her personal photos with others.