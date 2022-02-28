Outgoing PCCF (HOFF) becomes Advisor, Forestry

R.Sobha re-appointed by the state government after her retirement

R.Sobha re-appointed by the state government after her retirement

The outgoing Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HOFF) of Telangana State R.Sobha has been re-appointed by the state government in the post of Advisor (Forest Affairs), while the PCCF (Social Forestry) Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal has been given full addition charge as HOFF.

On Monday, the same day as Ms. Sobha retired, the government has issued orders appointing her in the new post.

Mr.Dobriyal, who has also been functioning as Nodal Officer, Haritha Haram, is next in seniority after Ms.Sobha, and likely to be appointed as PCCF (HOFF) on full time, a press statement informed on Monday.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Mr.Dobriyal joined the Indian Forest Service in 1987, and his first post was sub-DFO, Paloncha, in 1989. Later, he served as DFO consecutively in Bhadrachalam, Warangal and Bellampally divisions, and after becoming conservator, worked in Agriculture and Higher Education departments on deputation.

Up to 2014, in the post of Special Secretary, Higher Education, he also discharged responsibilities as Vice-Chancellor in charge of various universities. After separate statehood to Telangana, he rejoined his parent department, and served in the Vigilance and Forest Protection wings. Since 2016, he has been the nodal officer for the Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme, and got promoted as PCCF in 2020. His service is up to April, 2025.

Ms.Sobha will serve as the Advisor, Forest Affairs for a period of two years, as per the orders issued by the government.