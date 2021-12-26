Telangana

Outees of Gudatipally continue protest

Despite chilly winter nights, the oustees of Gudatipally under Gouravelli project limits in Siddipet have been continuing the protest. Even on Sunday night they continued their protests at project site under temporarily erected tents.

On Saturday, BJP MLA and former Minister E. Rajender had visited the oustees and extended support to them. He had demanded that the government pay the rightful compensation to the oustees and construct double bedroom houses like in other irrigation projects constructed in the state.

On Sunday, BJP leader Vivek Venkata Swamy and advocate Sravan Kumar visited Gudatipally and extended their support.

They said that the demands put forth by the oustees are genuine and they need to be addressed by the government.


