Oustees seek complete details of project

Repeated requests for DPR have been ignored, say Gudatipally oustees in Gram Sabha

The oustees of Gudatipally have urged the authorities to provide complete details of Gouravelli reservoir with enhanced capacity. They said that their repeated appeals to the officials failed to yield any result.

The officials organised a Gram Sabha at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal on Thursday with regard to socio-economic survey, which was attended by farmers who were expected to lose their lands.

“We are the farmers of Gudatipally village and are going to lose our lands in Gouravelli reservoir. Even in the past, we have submitted several memorandums requesting for complete details of the reservoir and the permissions already obtained from various wings of Union government. The government had failed to complete Section 15 of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013). Without according permissions to our houses, the officials have simply stated that we are not eligible for R&R package. R&R administrator is Joint Collector and he should issue notice for Gram Sabha and instead the Tahsildar has issued notice, which was against the rules,” said the oustees in the memorandum submitted to the officials.

They have demanded officials to provide complete details of the project first followed by inviting objections which can be addressed by the government before proceeding further.

Gouravelli project was initiated in 2003 and it has been still facing hurdles as many of the oustees were yet to get compensations.