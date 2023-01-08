Oustees pour out their woes at LoK Satta’s face-to-face programme

January 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Land oustees due to various projects across the State gathered at the ‘Face-to-Face’ programme organised by the Lok Satta party on Sunday to express their woes.

They said that after being ousted from their respective villages, they had been left crippled financially and doing all kinds of odd jobs to make ends meet. They also claimed that there were still thousands of people who were yet to get compensation and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) packages from the government even after several years.

Lok Satta party founder Jayaprakash Narayan attended the programme that was presided over by State unit president T. Srinivas. The meeting decided to form a committee with members from each project, document the details of every village and then chalk out a plan on how to move forward to address the problems faced by land oustees.

Dr. Narayan said that though he was not against development, the stories that he heard from villagers were overwhelming. He recalled how he tried his best to convince the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and current CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao to not waste precious money on unnecessary projects.

“Villagers are the worst sufferers after losing their land for various projects. They are left in the lurch with no proper compensation. Some of them are even taking extreme steps, and some cases are still pending with the court for the last two years. Though two lawyers worked hard to see that justice is done, there are bad experiences where villagers were taken for a ride by some lawyers,” said Hayatuddin, one of the oustees from Vemulaghat under Mallannasagar.

He also said how they were threatened at gun point by a police official once. He said that GO 123 was stricken off by the court with the case filed by one Tukkamma of Zaheerabad while the R&R package was announced only after the case won by Nayini Saritha from Etigaddakishtapur.

Villager Mahender from Kondapochamma explained how they had lost land twice — once on the reservoir and second time, the land that was bought with compensation money was given for laying a railway track. “About 22 families from Thanedarpally lost their plots bought with the compensation they had received for giving land to the Kondapochamma project. We are yet to get justice,” he said.

Rajagopal Rao from a village at Geesukonda mandal of Warangal district explained how he had lost his land due to three different projects, once for an irrigation project, once for a textile park and then for a green field highway.