Oustees of Mallannasagar on warpath again

They demand payment of remaining compensations within one week

Almost eight months after Godavari water was released to 50 tmcft Mallannasagar in Siddipet district from Keleshwaram last August, oustees of the project are regrouping to bring pressure on the government to pay remaining compensations and address their problems. They had given one week to the government to address their problems.

The oustees of Mallannasagar were accommodated at Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony. While some of them were allotted double bedroom houses, some were given house sites along with ₹5.04 lakh for the construction of houses.

The oustees are complaining that in every village there are some oustees left who were not given houses despite opting for them and ineligible were given keys. Similarly they have also been alleging that some compensations were pending. They are claiming that despite moving around government offices for the past several months their problems were not addressed.

“The cost of cement, steel and sand are increasing every month. The officials had promised to settle all compensations within one month after vacating villages. We have told the same and convinced all the oustees to vacate villages so that Godavari water can be released to Mallannasagar. It was almost eight months still the problems were yet to be addressed. Despite moving all round government offices there is no use,” said D. Pratap Reddy, sarpanch of Etigaddakishtapur, while addressing a meeting of oustees of the village located at R&R Colony on Friday. He has alleged the authorities have allotted to only half of the eligible and remaining were shown empty hands. He wondered what will be the fate of others who were not yet allotted house sites. He has asked why the public representatives may be kept aside if they committed wrong and why not officials take up the job of handing over plots to the eligible.

A large number of oustees from the village attended the meeting.