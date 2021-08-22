Oustee of Erravali village killed during demolition

Aare Kanakaraju

SIDDIPET

22 August 2021 11:04 IST

The first and only incident where an oustee dies while dismantling houses and infrastructure

In a shocking incident, Aare Kanakaraju, 28, a resident of Erravali village in Kondapaka mandal, died after getting hit by an electric wire while demolishing houses and infrastructure.

Erravali is one of the villages that would get submerged under Mallannasagar in Gajwel Assembly constituency limits, represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to sources, officials forcibly sent out those still residing in these villages, before demolishing their houses. The house of Aare Raju, brother of the deceased Kanakaraju, was one such house.

Advertising

Advertising

In the course of demolition, electric poles were removed. While doing so, an electric wire attached to a pole snapped and hit Kanakaraju, who was standing in his brothers house. Kanakaraju fell down from the impact.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was declared brought dead

This was the first incident where an oustee died during demolition activity.