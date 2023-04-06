ADVERTISEMENT

Ours is a performing government, says Harish

April 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Says the BJP is fully dependent on propaganda and its performance was minimal

The Hindu Bureau

Minister T. Harish Rao at a Kanti Velugu camp in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday said the BRS government in the State was a performing one, which was able to inaugurate eight medical colleges in one go whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to “break coconut” for AIMS, which was sanctioned four years ago.

“We are going to inaugurate another nine medical colleges, which proves our performance. We are a working government and people trust us. The BJP is totally dependent on propaganda and performance is minimal,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in a Kanti Velugu event here. He said several Chief Ministers had appreciated the programme.

Referring to the paper leak case, the Minister said examinations were being held peacefully after the accused were kept in jail. “While BRS is offering free education to children, the BJP is leaking papers. It has tried to create some issues in Telangana but failed. They were caught red-handed while trying to poach BRS MLAs,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

