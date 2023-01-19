‘Our State Our Taste’ finals of The Hindu on Saturday

January 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu’s culinary contest ‘Our State Our Taste’ finals will be held from 10 a.m. at The Plaza, Begumpet, on January 21.

Twelve contestants from six cities will fight it out for the honours. The winner will be crowned as Telangana’s next master chef and carry a cash prize of ₹75,000. The first runner-up will get ₹50,000 and 2nd runner-up will get ₹25,000. They will also get gifts worth ₹50,000.

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ is a hunt for the next master chef of Telangana. The prelims of the contest across six cities — Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Nizamabad — got overwhelming responses from home cooks, and students of hotel management institutions.

