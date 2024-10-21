GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Our stand proved right with SC’s decision on Group-I issue: TPCC president

Published - October 21, 2024 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision not to stay the conduct of the Group-I exam by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

Speaking to the media at Nizamabad on Monday, Mr. Goud pointed out that both the High Court and the Supreme Court have supported the State government’s efforts to provide employment opportunities to the youth. “It is a welcome development that the Supreme Court clarified it cannot interfere with the petition of Group-I candidates at this stage,” he remarked.

Mr. Goud reiterated that no injustice will be done to aspirants from reserved categories. He assured candidates appearing for the exam, saying, “Let me assure the students that no injustice will be done to those belonging to the reserved categories because of GO 29.” He encouraged all candidates to prepare for the exams without any apprehensions and take advantage of this opportunity to secure top jobs after a 13-year gap in recruitment. He also criticised the BRS and BJP for using the Group-I issue for political gain, urging candidates to focus on their future without worry.

