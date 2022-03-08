Our government stands with women: KTR
Minister participates in Women’s Day celebrations at Patancheru
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the Telangana Government has been standing with women and extending all support to them. He said that about 10 lakh marriages were performed in the State with the support of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.
Participating in International Women’s Day celebrations held at Patancheru along with MLA G. Mahipal Reddy here on Tuesday, Mr. Rama Rao said that the government would work for the welfare of women. He said that Women’s University will be established by spending Rs. 100 crore.
“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stood as maternal uncle for women by implementing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak in the state and taking care of their welfare. Institutional deliveries have increased in the state from 30 per cent to 56 per cent with the facilities being increased in hospitals. KCR Kit is coming handy for pregnant women,” said Mr. Rama Rao adding that establishment of residential schools have helped the girls to continue their education.
Earlier in the day, the Minister has distributed bank linkage cheques to the beneficiaries.
