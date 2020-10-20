‘Our fight is for self-esteem of people of Telangana’

Kodandaram inaugurates TJS district office

The upcoming election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council is a fight between the ‘autocratic regime’ at the helm bent upon muzzling the voices of dissent and the democratic forces striving for realisation of the aspirations of the separate Telangana movement, said Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram.

Mr. Kodandaram, who spearheaded the separate Telangana struggle as the chairman of the Telangana JAC during the Statehood movement, is all set to contest the forthcoming MLC election from the Graduates Constituency slated for early next year. He inaugurated the TJS district office here on Tuesday.

He addressed a preparatory meeting attended by members of various mass organisations and the CPI (ML-New Democracy), who extended their support to his candidature.

Later, talking to reporters Mr. Kodandaram said the upcoming election is a platform to continue the struggle for restoration of democratic values in Telangana and socio-economic development of the State.

“The forthcoming hustings will serve as a forum to fight against dictatorial tendencies of the rulers and protect the self-esteem of people of Telangana,” he said.

Our struggle is aimed at achieving the basic three objectives of the separate Telangana movement — Neeru, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs), he added.

The TRS regime has failed to deliver its promises to unemployed youth on provision of jobs, government employees on the implementation of the PRC and a plethora of other assurances in the last six years, he charged.

He accused the State government of remaining insensitive to the plight of teachers and lecturers of private educational institutions, daily wage earners and others hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis.

“The persons at the helm in the State unleashed unethical practices such as encouraging defections from the Opposition parties, misusing money and power in all elections held in Telangana so far,” he flayed, alleging that the SLBC tunnel and various other projects remained incomplete due to the apathy of the present dispensation in the State.

TJS district president S. Papa Rao and others accompanied Mr. Kodandaram.