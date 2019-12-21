‘Our education should reflect in care for society’

Nearly 600 students received their degrees at the 36th Graduation Day of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science here on Saturday.

Pashikanti Ujwala of the mechanical engineering department was adjudged ‘overall academic champion’ for the past academic year. She won four out of 12 gold medals during her B.Tech. course.

Secretary of Education department, B. Janardhan Reddy, who attended the function as chief guest, exhorted the students to shape themselves as exemplary citizens and strive to solve problems facing humanity. “Each of us should go a step forward and help the needy within our means. Our education should reflect in our care and concern for society,” he said.

Young graduates have unlimited scope to pick a career of choice unlike in the past, he said, adding that one should utilise technology and build good inter-personal relations to excel in life.

Kakatiya University controller of examinations S. Mahender Redy advised the graduating students to prove themselves as an asset to society rather chasing money and name. He also asked them to take care of their parents. College secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Lakshmikantha Rao, said, “We have introduced very innovative programmes and facilities to help students shape themselves. We have also provided industry internship to 942 students”.

College governing body chairman A. Murthy Raju and principal K. Ashoka Reddy congratulated the graduating students.