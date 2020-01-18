OU professor held for Maoist links; 20 students detained

Telangana Police on Saturday arrested Chintakindi Kasim, associate professor (Telugu) of Osmania University, following a pre-dawn search in his house in the staff quarters on the university campus in Hyderabad, marking fresh developments in a case registered against him on charges of allegedly working for the banned CPI (Maoist) party. The Osmania University police detained over 20 students who tried to prevent the arrest.

Highly-placed sources in the police department confirmed that Kasim, who was appointed as the secretary of Revolutionary Writers Association (Virasam) a week ago, was regularly in touch with Telangana CPI (Maoist) state committee member Haribhushan and other top leaders of Central Committee.

“He is not a frontal guy. He is part of the outlawed Maoist party’s United Front, which takes care of protests, funding, and propagate the revolutionary ideas to different groups, including students,” a senior officer said.

Officials from State Intelligence anti-Naxal Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had assisted the Mulugu police of Siddipet Commissionerate in arresting Kasim. They seized mobile phones, pen drives, written communications between the top Maoist leaders and Kasim, and other incriminating materials in addition to revolutionary literature.

In 2016, a car accident took place under Mulugu police station limits, and after reaching the spot, police found that person involved in the accident was transporting important documents to Maoist party leaders. “We have seized those documents and based on the confession of the arrested person, Kasim was treated as one of the accused in the case,” the officer said.

“Recently, while investigating the case, we got inputs that Kasim had more documents at his house and after taking a search warrant, conducted searches and arrested him after seizing the materials,” he said, adding that the associate professor was also actively involved in recruiting cadre for the outlawed party.

Since October last, Telangana police have arrested more than a dozen people for suspecting their association with the CPI (Maoist) party.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed on the campus with several student carrying out a protest rally condemning the arrest of their professor, following which Osmania University police reached the spot to control the situation.