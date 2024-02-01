ADVERTISEMENT

OU PG student found dead in hostel

February 01, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old second year M.Com student of Osmania University was found dead in the college hostel on Tuesday night.

Police said that Yerra Naveen, a post-graduate student, was allegedly upset over financial issues. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that he had taken a credit card and was unable to repay the loans. He consumed poisonous substances and was found dead by his hostel friends,” said Osmania University Inspector P. Anjaneyulu.

Police booked a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

