GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OU PG student found dead in hostel

February 01, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old second year M.Com student of Osmania University was found dead in the college hostel on Tuesday night.

Police said that Yerra Naveen, a post-graduate student, was allegedly upset over financial issues. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that he had taken a credit card and was unable to repay the loans. He consumed poisonous substances and was found dead by his hostel friends,” said Osmania University Inspector P. Anjaneyulu.

Police booked a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.