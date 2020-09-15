OU leader seeks MLC candidature

Hyderabad

15 September 2020 21:51 IST

Rahul Gandhi promised political opportunities to student leaders, he recalls

TPCC general secretary and student leader Manavata Roy appealed to the party to nominate him as the candidate for the Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda Graduate MLC Constituency. The MLC elections are to be held soon.

He submitted a representation seeking his candidature and said former AICC president and MP Rahul Gandhi had promised to give political opportunities to Osmania University leaders who actively participated in the separate Telangana movement. He said no student leader was given the party ticket in 2014, 2018 Assembly elections and also in the 2019 Parliament elections.

Mr. Roy hoped that the State leadership would respect Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s assurance and give him an opportunity.

Advertising

Advertising