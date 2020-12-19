OU ‘hostellers’ told to vacate rooms

The Osmania University has directed everyone occupying hostels on its campus to vacate the rooms immediately failing which the university will be forced to initiate police and legal action against them for trespassing.

The university had shut all the hostels in view of the COVID-19 pandemic as per government instructions and disconnected water and power supply. All academic activity on the campus was stopped ever since the government clamped the lock down early this year.

However, recently, the university noticed that few persons in the guise of students are staying in the hostel rooms unauthorisedly even though there is no water and power supply. There is law and order problem in the university because of this.

The university has taken a serious note of the illegal and unauthorised stay in the hostels which is in violation of the government orders.