OU gets permission to conduct TS SET

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 18, 2022 23:18 IST

Osmania University has been accorded permission by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct the Telangana State State Eligibility Test (TS SET).

This allows the varsity to conduct the TS SET in various subjects for candidates from Telangana and TS SET is considered on a par with the National Eligibility Test (NET) for recruitment of teachers in universities and colleges. OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder said that the varsity will make arrangements and the test would be conducted soon.

