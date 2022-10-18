Telangana

OU gets permission to conduct TS SET

Osmania University has been accorded permission by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct the Telangana State State Eligibility Test (TS SET).

This allows the varsity to conduct the TS SET in various subjects for candidates from Telangana and TS SET is considered on a par with the National Eligibility Test (NET) for recruitment of teachers in universities and colleges. OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder said that the varsity will make arrangements and the test would be conducted soon.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 11:21:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ou-gets-permission-to-conduct-ts-set/article66028063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY