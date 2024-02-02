ADVERTISEMENT

OU engineering faculty gets ISSE fellow membership

February 02, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE) has honoured Sriram Venkatesh, principal and senior professor of mechanical engineering at University College of Engineering (A), Osmania University (OU). The award is in recognition of his contributions in additive manufacturing (3D printing). He received the award at a ceremony in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. The ISSE serves as a professional forum fostering interdisciplinary collaboration to advance systems engineering approach in science and engineering.

