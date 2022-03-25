OU comes alive as alumni turns up in large numbers

Celebrated simultaneously in every department in the University

Reunions are the first day of school all over again, and it was evident the way the decades-old alumni got excited walking through the corridors of the alma mater and sharing anecdotes of the dreams they carried.

The budding journalists of the Department of Communication and Journalism, Osmania University were amused as the alumni went back into their young 20s, but it also gave them an opportunity to meet and listen to the stalwarts who kept the department flag high across the country. The alumni met as a part of the Alumni Day, celebrated in every department of the historic Osmania University on Friday.

Stalwarts in the field of journalism, S. Venkatanarayan, M.P. Rabindranath, Devulapally Amar, S. Nagesh Kumar, M. Somshekhar, K. Venkteshwarlu, V. Rishi Kumar, Ch. Susheel Kumar, K. Moses apart from those who ventured into other fields like IAS officer Omer Jaleel and Elbert Choot enriched the juniors with their experiences.

The beautifully decorated Journalism department reflected the enthusiasm of the present batch as the faculty, led by alumni and professors in the department — K. Stevenson, K. Nageshwar, and K. Narender — and others ensured the memories were rebooted and reserved for a long time to come.

In other departments of Arts College, more than 300 alumni attended the meet and deliberated on various aspects related to the academic development and research activities.

The meeting was attended by eminent alumni like Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education Limbadri, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University D. Ravinder, vice chancellors from several State universities, former Director General of Police M.V. Krishna Rao and Chairman Telangana Media Academy Allam Narayana, among others.

Professor Ravinder said the event was a great success in its prime motive of ‘connect and reconnect’ and networking the alumnus and the present faculty, students and research scholars. Similar programmes were conducted in Nizam College, OU PG College, Secunderabad.