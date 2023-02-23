OU and KU degree students to get new life skills from this year

February 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Degree students in Telangana universities may soon have to prepare a ‘five-year plan’ for academics to help their colleges and faculty understand their interests and guide them to shape their career plans. This is one of the unique practices followed by Welsh universities and being adopted in Telangana.

This was discussed during a two-day workshop on ‘Curriculum Development Project’ organised by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in Hyderabad in collaboration with the British Council (South India), Bangor University and Aberystwyth University, the UK.

The workshop, held at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), focussed on improving the quality-assurance mechanisms followed by the two Welsh universities and developing curriculum and embedding employability skills in commerce, economics, history and political sciences at Osmania University and Kakatiya University.

TSCHE Chairman R. Limbadri said that there were plenary sessions and workshops in the two-day event, where teachers from Telangana universities interacted with the faculty of the Welsh universities to understand their best practices.

Beverley Herring from Aberystwyth University made a detailed presentation titled “Embedded Employability” on employability skills. She spoke about opportunities to develop the knowledge, skills, experiences, behaviours, attributes, achievements and attitudes that enable graduates to make successful transitions.

Representatives from the Welsh universities explained the concept of “My Five Year Plan” and its implications. Nichola Callow, a representative, covered the challenges arising from the use of Artificial Intelligence and how students in the UK are made to sign an Integrity policy to counter plagiarism and stem the use of AI tools for assignments.

The UK representatives interacted with the students of AV College, Nizam College, Bhavans-Vivekananda College, and Government City College to get their impressions about the education system and life skills in Telangana.

Limbadri requested the representatives of Osmania University and Kakatiya University to complete the process of developing the curriculum and enable him to implement the same from the academic year 2023-24.