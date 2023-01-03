OU alumni gather to push university into big league

January 03, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The maiden Global Alumni Meet of the 104-year-old Osmania University saw some of the old boys turn up to push the university into the big league.

“This university is no longer a place for agitations. It is a place where you study to get a job,” Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder said, speaking at the inaugural event here on Tuesday. “We had a campus placement event where 55,000 students turned up, there were 250 companies and 16,000 students got offer letters,” said the VC bolstering his argument about change in the university’s image.

On the occasion, the university launched its live-streaming channel on TSAT network which will be available on DTH platform with all the lectures and seminars available online. It was among the slew of announcements for the university which has risen 10 ranks to 22 in National Institutional Ranking Framework.

“We have 68 academic disciplines now. This movement of alumni has been created for sharing of knowledge and experience. It will be a resource centre to help current students and is dedicated to providing tools for continuous learning and make professional connections,” Director, CSR, Alumni and Branding, P. Raja Sekhar said.

“The university has registered Osmania Foundation as a company to bring about greater transparency in its finances and better alumni connect for opportunities leading to mutual growth including Human Resources Development,” he added.

Among the alumni who walked in and blended in was film director Shekhar Kammula who sat down among the older students in the rear seats. Once, the students and teachers discovered him it was a series of selfies as he graciously smiled for the legions of students for their moments of joy.

Earlier in the day, the Vice Chancellor Awards for Research Excellence were given away to 23 researchers from different affiliated colleges of the university.

The Vice Chancellor announced plans for an annual observation of April 26 as Foundation Day to honour the memory of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan who set up the university in 1917.