Osmania University PG student arrested for Maoist links

A post-graduate student of Hyderabad-based Osmania University (OU) was arrested by the Laxmidevipalli police near Kothagudem on Friday on charges of acting as a courier to CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee secretary Haribhushan.

The Laxmidevipalli police have claimed to have arrested 40-year-old Manda Ranjit Rao, a post graduate student of Osmania University, while he was travelling in a bus from Bhadrachalam to Kothagudem during a vehicle checking drive at Yellandu cross roads near the coal town based on a credible input.

Police sources said a pen drive reportedly containing videos of the ultras’ combat training programmes and revolutionary literature were seized from his possession.

Nalgonda native

He is a native of Nayudupalem in Anumula mandal of Nalgonda district. Ranjit has been staying at his brother’s house at Meerpet in Hyderabad for the past few years, police said.

Ranjit had met Haribhushan 20 days ago somewhere in the forests in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh and moved along with the ultras in the jungle, said Rajesh Chandra, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhadrachalam.

He was apprehended while heading to Hyderabad while carrying some letters, revolutionary literature and a pen drive at the behest of Haribhushan, the ASP told The Hindu.

Arrested earlier

Ranjit has been working as a courier for Haribhushan since 2014, he said, adding that the Venkatapuram police in neighbouring Mulugu district arrested Ranjit along with two other “couriers” and seized explosive materials in June last year.

He continued to work as a courier even after his release from jail, the ASP said.

He has been booked under Section 8 of the Telangana State Public Securities Act and further investigation is underway.