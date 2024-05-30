ADVERTISEMENT

Osmania University former V-C is UoH Ombudsman

Published - May 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University D. Ravinder has been appointed Ombudsman of the University of Hyderabad for redressal of students’ grievances.

The May 27 notification of the university said the appointment was in compliance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules. Mr. Ravinder replaces Madhusudan H. Fulekar, senior professor of Environmental Sciences and joint director (R&D), Parul University, Gujarat.

Mr. Ravinder assumes the position with immediate effect, and he will be in the office for three years.

