GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Osmania University former V-C is UoH Ombudsman

Published - May 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University D. Ravinder has been appointed Ombudsman of the University of Hyderabad for redressal of students’ grievances.

The May 27 notification of the university said the appointment was in compliance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules. Mr. Ravinder replaces Madhusudan H. Fulekar, senior professor of Environmental Sciences and joint director (R&D), Parul University, Gujarat.

Mr. Ravinder assumes the position with immediate effect, and he will be in the office for three years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.