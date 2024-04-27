GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Osmania University celebrates 107th Foundation Day  

The journey of change ahead will be principally driven by a science-based economy, says Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, a former alumnus of the university

April 27, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Arts College of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The Arts College of Osmania University in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

Remembering the legacy of its rich academic excellence, intellect, and as a centre of historical and cultural landscape, Osmania University on Friday celebrated its 107th Foundation Day.

It was on April 26, 1917 that Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan issued a farman to establish the Osmania University with Urdu language as the medium of instruction.

Vice-chancellor D. Ravinder Yadav, placing on record the university’s achievements and academic collaborations, said sophisticated infrastructure and facilities that would last another 20 years are being shaped. Admiring the institute’s journey, he reminded students and all faculty that advancing the heritage of the university is everyone’s responsibility.

For Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, a former alumnus of the university, the journey of change ahead will be principally driven by a science-based economy.

Explaining the role of science and technology in the country’s development, alongside his research years in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), he observed that the advancements have witnessed several stages.

The pace of science advancement, he said, has passed the big data-driven phase and is fast looking at an accelerated scientific method, but it must strive for a sustainable development – economic, social and environment, he said.

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, speaking on the occasion, suggested students to follow a 4T model – talent, training, technology, and tradition – to emerge as pioneers.

Veena Gundavelli, a leader in FinTech in Silicon Valley, and an alumnus of OU, also stressed that skill building will remain the key learning to excelling in any field.

The Foundation Day celebrations later in the day witnessed cultural programmes, a talk by poet and lyricist Jayaraju on Telangana’s community and its bond with the culture and music.

