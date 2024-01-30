Osmania Medical College wins The Hindu-FIC, IPE quiz competition

January 30, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mohammad Hashmi and Syed Abdul Mannan from Osmania Medical College (OMC) emerged as the winners, while the team from Roots Degree College— Daksh Saxena and Rohi Kumar — secured the second prize. Abhay Vyas and Adithya Varma from Loyola Academy claimed the third position at The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) quiz held in collaboration with the Institute of Public Enterprise.

The finals of the quiz competition for undergraduate students was organised in Hyderabad on Tuesday at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally. This marked the fourth instalment in the series, conducted by quiz master Gautam Bose.

The competition saw participation of over 288 students from 34 colleges. Conducted in two rounds, 144 teams, six teams successfully advanced to the final round.

The other three teams that reached the final round are Govind Chandra Barik and P. Kamesh from Rainbow Degree College, Akshay Aher and Partha Saradhi Barik from Pragathi Maha Vidyalaya, and A. Malathi and S. Keerthana from Sardar Patel Degree College.

Director of the Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, S. Srinivasa Murthy presented the prizes alongside General Manager of The Hindu S.D.T. Rao. During the occasion, SDT Rao extended his congratulations to the winners and commended the students and college managements for their participation. Mr. Murthy addressed the students, emphasising their importance as the future of the nation. He highlighted IPE’s recognition as a Centre of Excellence by ICSSR, Ministry of Education and its commitment to offering scholarships to deserving students.

