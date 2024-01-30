ADVERTISEMENT

Osmania Medical College wins The Hindu-FIC, IPE quiz competition

January 30, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The competition saw participation of over 288 students from 34 colleges

The Hindu Bureau

Director, Institute of Public Enterprise S. Sreeniva Murthy (second L) and General Manager The Hindu SDT Rao (second R), presenting the winner award in the College Quiz, organised by The Hindu in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Also seen at right quiz master Gautam Bose. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Students participating in the College Quiz, organised by The Hindu in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Mohammad Hashmi and Syed Abdul Mannan from Osmania Medical College (OMC) emerged as the winners, while the team from Roots Degree College— Daksh Saxena and Rohi Kumar — secured the second prize. Abhay Vyas and Adithya Varma from Loyola Academy claimed the third position at The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) quiz held in collaboration with the Institute of Public Enterprise.

The finals of the quiz competition for undergraduate students was organised in Hyderabad on Tuesday at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally. This marked the fourth instalment in the series, conducted by quiz master Gautam Bose.

The competition saw participation of over 288 students from 34 colleges. Conducted in two rounds, 144 teams, six teams successfully advanced to the final round.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The other three teams that reached the final round are Govind Chandra Barik and P. Kamesh from Rainbow Degree College, Akshay Aher and Partha Saradhi Barik from Pragathi Maha Vidyalaya, and A. Malathi and S. Keerthana from Sardar Patel Degree College.

Director of the Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, S. Srinivasa Murthy presented the prizes alongside General Manager of The Hindu S.D.T. Rao. During the occasion, SDT Rao extended his congratulations to the winners and commended the students and college managements for their participation. Mr. Murthy addressed the students, emphasising their importance as the future of the nation. He highlighted IPE’s recognition as a Centre of Excellence by ICSSR, Ministry of Education and its commitment to offering scholarships to deserving students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US