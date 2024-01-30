GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Osmania Medical College wins The Hindu-FIC, IPE quiz competition

The competition saw participation of over 288 students from 34 colleges

January 30, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Director, Institute of Public Enterprise S. Sreeniva Murthy (second L) and General Manager The Hindu SDT Rao (second R), presenting the winner award in the College Quiz, organised by The Hindu in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Also seen at right quiz master Gautam Bose.

Director, Institute of Public Enterprise S. Sreeniva Murthy (second L) and General Manager The Hindu SDT Rao (second R), presenting the winner award in the College Quiz, organised by The Hindu in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Also seen at right quiz master Gautam Bose. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Students participating in the College Quiz, organised by The Hindu in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Students participating in the College Quiz, organised by The Hindu in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Mohammad Hashmi and Syed Abdul Mannan from Osmania Medical College (OMC) emerged as the winners, while the team from Roots Degree College— Daksh Saxena and Rohi Kumar — secured the second prize. Abhay Vyas and Adithya Varma from Loyola Academy claimed the third position at The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) quiz held in collaboration with the Institute of Public Enterprise.

The finals of the quiz competition for undergraduate students was organised in Hyderabad on Tuesday at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally. This marked the fourth instalment in the series, conducted by quiz master Gautam Bose.

The competition saw participation of over 288 students from 34 colleges. Conducted in two rounds, 144 teams, six teams successfully advanced to the final round.

The other three teams that reached the final round are Govind Chandra Barik and P. Kamesh from Rainbow Degree College, Akshay Aher and Partha Saradhi Barik from Pragathi Maha Vidyalaya, and A. Malathi and S. Keerthana from Sardar Patel Degree College.

Director of the Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, S. Srinivasa Murthy presented the prizes alongside General Manager of The Hindu S.D.T. Rao. During the occasion, SDT Rao extended his congratulations to the winners and commended the students and college managements for their participation. Mr. Murthy addressed the students, emphasising their importance as the future of the nation. He highlighted IPE’s recognition as a Centre of Excellence by ICSSR, Ministry of Education and its commitment to offering scholarships to deserving students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.