Osman Sagar reservoir to release 208 cusecs of water; IMD issues ‘red’ alert for Hyderabad

July 26, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board authorities have decided to open two gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir to release 208 cusecs of water into Musi River.

The gates will be opened at 1 p.m. on July 26, a note from HMWS&SB informed.

Osman Sagar is yet to reach its Full Tank Level of 1790 feet. Inflows have risen to 1200 cusecs due to continuous rains, and the water level is at 1787.15 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Himayat Sagar, the outflows are 2750 cusecs through four gates opened by two feet.

Meanwhile, heavy water flow on to the inner ring road at Uppal has resulted in traffic chaos. Efforts are on to drain the water into Nalla Cheruvu close by with little success so far. Choked sewerage line is said to be the reason behind the inundation. Authorities are yet to confirm the same.

Meteorology department has sounded red alert for the city, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Schools have been declared a holiday by the government, and citizens are advised to stay indoors and not venture out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT