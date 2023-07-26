HamberMenu
Osman Sagar reservoir to release 208 cusecs of water; IMD issues ‘red’ alert for Hyderabad

Osman Sagar is yet to reach its Full Tank Level of 1790 feet.

July 26, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board authorities to open two gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir into Musi River | file photo | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board authorities have decided to open two gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir to release 208 cusecs of water into Musi River.

The gates will be opened at 1 p.m. on July 26, a note from HMWS&SB informed.

Huge traffic jam at Uppal due to overflowing of Nallacheruvu. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Osman Sagar is yet to reach its Full Tank Level of 1790 feet. Inflows have risen to 1200 cusecs due to continuous rains, and the water level is at 1787.15 feet.

At Himayat Sagar, the outflows are 2750 cusecs through four gates opened by two feet.

Meanwhile, heavy water flow on to the inner ring road at Uppal has resulted in traffic chaos. Efforts are on to drain the water into Nalla Cheruvu close by with little success so far. Choked sewerage line is said to be the reason behind the inundation. Authorities are yet to confirm the same.

Potholes emerge in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday July 26, 2023, due to the ongoing heavy rains making it dangerous for the commuters. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Meteorology department has sounded red alert for the city, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Schools have been declared a holiday by the government, and citizens are advised to stay indoors and not venture out.

