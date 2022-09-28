Orthodox jubilee celebrations on Oct. 1

September 28, 2022

The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Orthodox style of worship service in Bangalore and the 10th anniversary of Bangalore diocese will be jointly held at the Campus Crusade premises on October 1.

Seven new Metropolitans (Bishops) and the newly-elected church dignitaries will also be felicitated in the same meeting, said Diocesan Metropolitan His Grace Abraham Mar Seraphim.

The celebrations were slated for 2020, but got postponed due to the outbreak of COVID. The Bangalore diocese of the Orthodox Church, whose origin goes back to 52 A.D. when St. Thomas landed on the shores of Kerala and established Christianity in India, covers Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka that have a number of churches and other institutions. Ras-al-Khaima and Fujaira in UAE also form part of the diocese.

As part of the celebrations, the diocese has already undertaken several charity projects like group marriages of the poor and donation of dialysis machines to two hospitals in Bangalore and Hyderabad for kidney patients.

During COVID, medicines, food, oxygen cylinders and oximeters were supplied to needy patients. Ten houses were constructed and given to the poor as part of the jubilee fete.

Leaders from socio-political, religious and cinematic fields will grace the jubilee function.

While Dr. Seraphim will preside over the meeting, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Ashwathnarayan will inaugurate it. Rev PeterMachada, Archbishop of Bangalore, N.A. Harris, MLA, and K.T. Kunjumon, film producer, will attend the meeting.

