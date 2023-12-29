ADVERTISEMENT

ORR traffic curbs will not apply to medium, heavy goods vehicles

December 29, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

ORR and flyovers to remain closed for light motor vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

People travelling in light motor vehicles to RGIA must carry a valid flight travel ticket to be permitted through. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will remain closed for all light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles from 11 p.m. on December 31 till 5 a.m. on January 1 in view of the New Year celebrations, in Rachakonda police limits.

Those travelling to the airport using light motor vehicles (such as cars, SUVs etc.,) must carry a valid flight travel ticket to be permitted through.

The restriction, however, does not not apply to medium and heavy goods vehicles.

In addition to the ORR, the Rachakonda police will also close flyovers for use by all light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles between 10 p.m. of December 31 and 5 a.m. of January 1.

Flyovers that will be closed during the said time are: Nagole flyover, Kamineni flyover, LB Nagar flyover, Bairamalguda flyover (Sagar ring road) LB Nagar underpass and Chintalkunta underpass.

The Rachakonda police also warned cab and autorickshaw drivers of action, in case of denial of rides, a violation under the Motor Vehicles Act. Users can approach the police WhatsApp on 8712662111 with details of the vehicle, time and place, if drivers refuse rides, demand excess fare or misbehave.

In view of the safety of road users, the police will also carry out extensive drunk driving tests on all roads on December 31.

