ORR potential is ₹21,000 crore at present price but sold for just ₹7,200 crore for 30 years, says Revanth

May 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the Outer Ring Road (ORR) lease that had the potential to earn Rs 21,000 crores for the government was given for just ₹7,200 crore to IRB Infrastructure Ltd, and the government’s refusal to share the base price in the bid itself is an indication of the ‘fraud’ committed.

At a press conference here, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family had no right to ‘sell’ Telangana’s property at such a throwaway price and the futile effort of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department Commissioner Arvind Kumar to clarify on his allegations earlier only further proved the truth behind the ‘shady deal’, he said.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the ORR was under the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd (HGCL) all these days and suddenly it was brought under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority Ltd (HMDA) only with the intention of signing this ‘illegal’ deal. He said B.L.N. Reddy, a person who retired a decade ago was brought in as Managing Director of HGCL and he was made to sign the contract so that senior officials can escape in future.

Questioning Mr. Arvind Kumar for refusing to reveal the base price, he said this was a new phenomenon. Without fixing a base price and revealing it to the bidders how can they call for bids, he asked further questioning the secret behind hiding the base price. Was there any national security or some life threat to KCR in it, he asked. “The issue will go to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation and the official will have to reveal the entire deal,” he said adding that he would complain to the central agencies.

The Congress MP from Malkajgiri also claimed that CRISIL did a scientific study on the collection of toll on ORR and that report was not made public. Instead, the government appointed Mazars Advisory to submit a report and within one month it submitted its report. Interestingly, there were cases pending against this group in New York for fraud, he claimed. “This shows how the entire scam was created to sell ORR to their near and dear ones,” he alleged.

He said the present company paid ₹414 crore to the Government in 2022 but as per the new deal the IRB Company will pay only ₹206 crore every year. When the amount has to increase with the increasing number of vehicles this deal will reduce government’s income for the next 30 years. Moreover, the new company was also spared from maintenance of greenery, which is mandatory. The company will save at least ₹40 crore per year on this exemption.

Stating that the entire deal was against the norms of National Highway Authority India (NHAI) Ltd, he said when the Master Plan was ending in 2031 what right the government had to sign a deal for 30 years? Interestingly, the tenders were opened on April 11 and the announcement was made in favour of ₹7,380 crore. In any deal names of firms were announced immediately after opening the bid but here the gap of 16 days was an indication of ‘fraud’ in deal, he alleged.