ORR Phase-II drinking water works to speed up

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M.Dana Kishore directed the officials to expedite the ORR Phase-II works towards providing drinking water to 163 colonies within ORR, starting from April first week.

During a review meeting on Saturday, Mr.Dana Kishore said the works taken up on priority as part of the phase-II, should be completed by March end. To achieve the task, 304 kilometres of pipeline, along with construction of reservoirs should be completed before the deadline.

Mr.Dana Kishore asked the agencies to keep pipelines, machinery and labour ready for the task ahead. He also stressed upon the protective gear for the workers, and barricading of the work site.

ORR Phase-II has been taken up with an expenditure of ₹1200 crore to provide drinking water for panchayats, municipalities, corporations, colonies, gated communities and layouts within the Outer Ring Road.