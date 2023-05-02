ORR contract given for a penny, alleges Revanth Reddy

May 02, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the government has handed over the Outer Ring Road (ORR) maintenance contract to IRB Infra Developers for a penny though there were chances of getting more amount.

The government will get as much as ₹750 crore income annually from toll collection from ORR. It was handed over to a private firm based in Mumbai for an amount of ₹ 246 crore payment per annum. ORR was sold away for a penny for 30 years,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters here on Monday.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed at the Secretariat as Mr. Revanth tried to go there and submit an RTI application to the officials seeking information on tender process held for awarding the contract of ORR. However, police did not allow him to go ahead stating that there was no permission. His argument that being a Lok Sabha member he need not have any permission did not cut the ice with the police.

Informing that the previous Congress government had spent about ₹6,696 crore for the construction of ORR and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited was established to collect tolls to repay the loan amount, the TPCC president said that even during COVID times the collection stood at ₹2 crore per day. He said that the total amount could be collected within five years whereas it was handed over to IRB Infra Developers for less price for 30 years.

Finally, the TPCC president went to Municipal Administration and Urban Development office located at Masab Tank and submitted the RTI application. He sought tender details of IRB Infra Developers, companies that have participated and become eligible in technical bid.

“I tried to go to the Secretariat to submit application under RTI but police prevented me. They said HMDA office was not yet shifted to Secretariat. Officials failed to issue acknowledgement stating that the office was shifted to Secretariat when I submittted the RTI application. Crores worth of government property was sold away for peanuts and huge scam was involved in this. We will lodge a complaint with investigation agencies in this regard,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy adding that they would continue to fight against the government till the end. He has also promised to order an inquiry after Congress coming to power.

