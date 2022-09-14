Orientation programme at Anurag University

Anurag University conducted the orientation programme for first year B. Tech students admitted for the new academic year 2022-2023.

Chancellor of Anurag University U.B. Desai motivated students on how to attain great heights of their careers even in adverse situations through relentless goal setting, hard work, dedication and determination.

Vice-chancellor S. Ramachandram asked students to find out their flaws and said that college atmosphere was the right place to mould themselves into a good professionals.

Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy encouraged the students saying that those who have the will to succeed, will go on to write a success story. He said that the college provides all the facilities to shape students into good professionals.

Registrar Syeda Sameen Fatima, and CEO Neelima were present, along with students and parents.