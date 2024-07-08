ADVERTISEMENT

Organs harvested from two brain-dead men donated to patients

Published - July 08, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Eight organs were harvested from two brain-dead men on July 7 through the State government’s Jeevandan programme. The donated organs comprise two kidneys, four corneas and two livers. The donors were Mandapalli Ranga Rao, a 53-year-old farmer from Khammam, and Subramanian Surianarayanan, a 36-year-old retired chief manager of the State Bank of India from Hyderabad.

Mr. Ranga Rao suffered a fall at his house on June 28 and was rushed to a hospital in LB Nagar. Despite emergency treatment, he showed no response for nine days and was declared brain-dead on July 7. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Mr. Subramanian Surianarayanan, who had been battling Chronic Kidney Disease and was on dialysis, was being treated for an emergency at a hospital in Somajiguda but showed no improvement. He was declared brain-dead on July 7. He is survived by his wife.

Following the brain death, Jeevandan coordinators provided grief counselling to the families of both the men and explained to them the importance of organ donation.

