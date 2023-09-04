Organised cell phone-snatching gang caught in Hyderabad

September 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bowenpally police have busted an organised cell phone-snatching gang, which used a share autorickshaw to steal passengers’ phones. Officials also seized 19 stolen mobile phones from the gang.

The police said Syed Sajid (35), an autorickshaw driver, was involved in the snatching along with Mohd Amer (28) and sold the stolen items to Mohammed Ahmed and Mohammed Shafi. Their associates—Mohammed Aijaz, Mohammed alias Model and Waseem—are absconding.

The gang offered unsuspecting passengers shared ride in the autorickshaw and had its members steal their mobile phones and other belongings by diverting their attention, the police said.

“Mohammed Aijaz is the main organiser who ordered the gang how to operate. He paid a sum to the others per day and set a target of a minimum five mobile phones a day,” said the police, adding that they were taking the Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Bowenpally, Gachibowli and Madhapur routes to target the passengers.

