GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ordnance Factory Medak to upgrade 693 infantry fighting vehicles for Indian Army

March 14, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Ordnance Factory Medak to upgrade BMP-II vehicle to BMP-IIM standard for Indian Army

Ordnance Factory Medak to upgrade BMP-II vehicle to BMP-IIM standard for Indian Army

Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a constituent of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), on Wednesday has entered into a contract with the Indian Army for the upgradation of 693 BMP-II infantry fighting vehicles to BMP-IIM standard, focusing particularly on enhancing night enablement and fire control systems with auto-targeting capabilities.

The contract was formally handed over to AVNL chairman and managing director Sanjay Dwivedi at Sena Bhavan, New Delhi. AVNL, apart from making battle-proven tanks to the Indian Army, is also actively engaged in research and development including upgradation of BMP-II (infantry fighting vehicles) to BMP-IIM standards, said an official release.

The upgradation was indigenously designed and developed by OFMK in collaboration with BEL, Chennai with the salient features being gunner and commander sight with CCD, Thermal Imager (TI) sight and laser range finder (LRF), integrated fire control system for all armaments, multi-functional display for gunner and commander, MET- sensor for fire control system, auto target tracker, night firing capability, significant improvement in accuracy and operational efficiency and trooper displays at rear side of BMP-2 for better situational awareness.

AVNL holds prominence in manufacturing armoured fighting vehicles, including main battle tanks and mine-protected vehicles, catering to the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces like the T-90 Tank, T-72 Tank, BMP-II (Sarath Tank) and MBT Arjun, added the release.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.