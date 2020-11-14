Ordinance to amend new Revenue Act likely

To facilitate land regularisation under Sada Bainama

The State government has apparently decided to issue an ordinance amending the new Revenue Act - The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020, to facilitate regularisation of land transactions for lands under Sada Bainama (land transactions on plain paper).

The Telangana High Court had directed the State government to stop processing of the 6.74 lakh applications received for regularisation of Sada Bainama transactions after October 29 as the new Act superseded the existing legislation, but was without any provisions incorporated about regularisation of the Sada Bainama transactions. The government had to amend the new Revenue Act inserting clause pertaining to regularisation of the Sada Bainama transactions to ensure that the court’s directives did not stop the process of regularisation of lands whose transactions were made on plain papers.

Towards this end, the government was left with two options, convening a special session of the Legislature for introducing Bill amending the new Act or take to ordinance route.

However, the government appeared to be not in favour of convening the session of the Legislature going by the developments during the day. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has prorogued the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly and Council with effect from November 13. This would in turn mandate issuance of notice for convening the next session of the legislature which would require certain procedures.

The government sought two weeks time to file a detailed counter affidavit in the High Court amid questions raised by the Division Bench about the mode in which the applications would be processed under the Record of Rights Act which no longer existed after the enactment of the new Revenue Act.