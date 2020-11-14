Ordinance on Dharani portal likely

HYDERABAD

14 November 2020 00:12 IST

By another ordinance, the State government is likely to give teeth to its work to upload details of non-agriculture lands on Dharani portal. The matter came up at Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

In keeping with its promise to issue maroon coloured passbooks for registration of non-agricultural lands, the government had recently embarked on collecting supporting details of individuals from Aadhaar, permanent account number and Passports. However, the High Court had questioned the legitimacy of the government in gathering such information.

Therefore, sources, said the Cabinet discussed the possibility of issuing another ordinance to support the government’s work on Dharani portal by amending the new Revenue Act to include non-agricultural properties also. The new Act was originally aimed at only uploading details of agricultural lands on the portal.

When registration of non-agricultural lands was completed on Dharani, mutation will take place. The Cabinet also discussed government’s concurrence to the SEC on GHMC elections in a day or two. The government’s concurrence to announce the schedule was mandated by the new GHMC Act.