Telangana

Ordinance on Dharani portal likely

By another ordinance, the State government is likely to give teeth to its work to upload details of non-agriculture lands on Dharani portal. The matter came up at Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

In keeping with its promise to issue maroon coloured passbooks for registration of non-agricultural lands, the government had recently embarked on collecting supporting details of individuals from Aadhaar, permanent account number and Passports. However, the High Court had questioned the legitimacy of the government in gathering such information.

Therefore, sources, said the Cabinet discussed the possibility of issuing another ordinance to support the government’s work on Dharani portal by amending the new Revenue Act to include non-agricultural properties also. The new Act was originally aimed at only uploading details of agricultural lands on the portal.

When registration of non-agricultural lands was completed on Dharani, mutation will take place. The Cabinet also discussed government’s concurrence to the SEC on GHMC elections in a day or two. The government’s concurrence to announce the schedule was mandated by the new GHMC Act.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:13:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ordinance-on-dharani-portal-likely/article33097472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY